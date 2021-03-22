World Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts twice Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted twice on March 22, spewing hot clouds as far as 1,500 meters to the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

World Thongloun Sisoulith elected as Lao President The ninth Lao National Assembly elected Thongloun Sisoulith as President of Laos during its ongoing first session on March 22 morning.

World Thailand eyes FTA negotiation with UK Thailand and the UK have planned to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a joint committee on commerce and economic cooperation, paving the way for a future free trade agreement (FTA).

ASEAN Laos’ ninth National Assembly holds first session The first session of the ninth National Assembly (NA) of Laos opened on March 22 at the new NA Building, which was a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos.