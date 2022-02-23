Culture - Sports Exhibition in Canberra spotlights Vietnamese Tet celebrations An art exhibition aiming to promote Vietnamese people's tradition of welcoming the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is being held in Canberra, Australia, attracting the attention of a large number of local residents.

Culture - Sports Hanoi utilises social resources to preserve intangible cultural heritages The capital city of Hanoi is mobilizing all resources to protect and promote the values of the city's intangible cultural heritage under a plan until 2025.

Culture - Sports Vietnam aims for No.1 position at SEA Games 31 Vietnam sets a target of topping the medal tally at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which it is going to host this year, said Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan.