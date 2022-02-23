Bangladeshi official impressed by Vietnam’s Tet
Chairman of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan has expressed his impression on Vietnam’s culture, especially its tradition of celebrating the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
The get-together was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan has expressed his impression on Vietnam’s culture, especially its tradition of celebrating the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Speaking at a recent get-together held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Faruk Khan said he has special sentiments towards Vietnam.
He also spoke highly of the traditional friendship between the two countries, and noted his belief that they will reap more achievements in cooperation across spheres this year, towards the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.
The event also saw the participation of member of the Bangladesh Parliament and member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Sayeda Rubina Akter Mira, along with representatives from the embassies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries, among others.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien reviewed achievements Vietnam recorded last year, and lauded the contributions of Vietnamese people in Bangladesh.
He also used this occasion to thank the support and cooperation of Bangladeshi agencies, organisations and friends in prompting the traditional friendship between the two countries./.