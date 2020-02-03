At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Dhaka (VNA) – Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina recently hosted a reception in Dhaka for new Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien.



Hasina wished that Vietnam would share its experience to help Bangladesh fulfill development goals and become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a developed nation by 2041 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the country’s establishment.



She congratulated Vietnam on assuming the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.



The host highlighted the need to strengthen connectivity between the two economies, further tap strengths of bilateral ties, their positions and geographical locations in South Asia and ASEAN.



She pledged to direct units concerned to work with the ambassador and the embassy to boost traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.



Ambassador Chien, for his part, mentioned the Vietnamese leaders’ wish to further enhance bilateral traditional friendship, especially in economy.



He suggested that the PM pay attention to facilitating visits, especially high-level ones, to deepen bilateral collaboration and people-to-people exchange./.

VNA