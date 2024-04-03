Business Thai Nguyen posts five-year high export growth The northern midland province of Thai Nguyen exported 8.9 billion USD worth of products in Quarter 1, up 22.6% year-on-year, the highest growth for the same period in the recent five years.

Business Vietnam, Russia discuss stronger agriculture cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin on April 2 discussed measures aimed at further promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Business Dong Nai logs trade surplus of over 1.6 bln USD in Q1 The southern province of Dong Nai logged a trade surplus of over 1.6 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, reflecting a surge in export activity.

Business Vietnam learns from China’s experiences in building int’l free trade zone model A delegation of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) led by Minister Nguyen Chi Dung paid a working visit to China’s Hainan province from March 31 to April 1 to learn how to build and develop an international free trade zone model.