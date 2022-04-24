Business Quang Nam's seaports expected to make breakthroughs in near future Seaports in the central province of Quang Nam have recorded a surge in the volume of handled cargo in recent years, and are expected to make new breakthroughs.

Business Coal shortages require Vietnam to diversify supply sources Vietnam is now in need of diversifying energy supply sources as it is facing a shortage of coal supply for electricity, cement, and fertiliser production due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict.

Videos Vietnam’s daily stock trading value ranks second in ASEAN The average daily trading value on Vietnam’s stock market has reached more than 1.34 billion USD per session so far this year, up 15.9 percent from the last year’s figure and now the second largest in ASEAN, only after Thailand, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Virtual seminar spotlights Binh Duong as gateway to Southeast Asia A virtual seminar was held on April 22 to highlight the southern province of Binh Duong as a gateway to Southeast Asia, with the participation of Belgian delegates and firms.