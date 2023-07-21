According the association, firms are facing many difficulties as most of their reserve resources are no longer available, while capital and real estate markets are still in gloomy times.

Although the Government and the Prime Minister have proposed solutions to remove difficulties for firms and people, the capital absorption capacity of the economy is still low.

The association also proposed the Government direct ministries and sectors to promote public investment and remove difficulties in legal procedures for unfinished projects and social housing projects.

It is also necessary to implement the Law on Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises and improve the role of guarantee funds for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The Government should also review and evaluate the effectiveness of the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise Support Fund under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and supplement its capital in order to support firms that have not yet met the conditions for loans at credit institutions, the association of bankers suggested./.

VNA