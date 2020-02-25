Business Vietnam’s audit officials attend int’l integrity seminar in Hungary A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam led by Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc are taking part in the 7th international integrity seminar that opened in Budapest, Hungary, on February 24.

Business Banks urged to cut interest rates for epidemic-hit firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has urged domestic and branches of foreign credit institutions to offer a cut in loan interest rates for businesses affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) which is taking toll on the regional economies.