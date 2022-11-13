Banking sector to develop digital economy, digital society
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has released the banking sector’s plan to implement the national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society by 2025, with a vision to 2030.
This plan aims at effectively implementing tasks assigned to the banking sector in the national strategy, approved by the Prime Minister on March 31, 2022.
This plan aims at effectively implementing tasks assigned to the banking sector in the national strategy, approved by the Prime Minister on March 31, 2022.
Accordingly, cashless payments will be promoted towards comprehensive financial universalisation. To that end, focal tasks include overhauling regulations and policies on finance, fees, and charges in a way that removes barriers to cashless payments. It also includes developing payment systems, and proposing mechanisms and policies on issues related to a national digital currency.
The SBV will adapt policies in the banking sector to requirements of digital economy and digital society development; devise policies for raising the rate of the sector’s online operations to at least 50%; and issue and fine-tune the sector’s technical standards to serve the development of a digital economy and digital society, especially the standards of digital service quality.
Other tasks identified in the plan include making and implementing plans to promote the use of national digital platforms, the application of digital platforms and data, cyber security, supporting the development of digital enterprises, and enhancing cooperation with international partners in digital society development./.