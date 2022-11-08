Business Goods throughput at sea ports up 3% in 10 months Vietnam's sea ports handled 608.3 million tonnes of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.

Business Chinese expert impressed by Vietnamese government’s economic management Shen Weihua, deputy head of the Vietnamese department under the China Central Television (CCTV), has expressed her impression on the economic management efficiency of the Vietnamese government in the first nine months of this year.

Business Bac Giang steps up efforts to boost international cooperation The Bac Giang People's Committee has issued a scheme on promoting international cooperation with foreign localities for the 2021 – 2025 period with a view to mobilising outside resources for its socio-economic growth.

Business Aquatic exports likely to hit record of over 10 bln USD in 2022 Aquatic exports are forecast to have hit a record of 10 billion USD in this November thanks to businesses’ flexible adaptation to changes in the global market, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).