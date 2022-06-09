Banking, transport issues raised at NA’s hearing session on June 9
Banking and transport issues dominated the question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third sitting on June 9.
Nguyen Thi Kim Be, a deputy from Kien Giang province, raises her questions. (Photo: VNA)
The session was broadcast live on national television and radio channels and the NA television channel.
In the morning, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong fielded questions raised by deputies. Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai gave further explanations in this regard.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The cleared up legislators’ concern over such issues as non-stop toll collection, solutions to remove difficulties facing businesses amid changing fuel and material prices, private investment in transport, and solutions to pending projects, among others.
The minister continued to take the floor at the hearing session in the afternoon, which was also joined by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh then presented a number of issues of deputies’ concern and gave explanations, focusing on the Government’s viewpoints on the proposal of making history an optional subject in the national senior high school curriculum, the implementation and consolidation of institutions on the management and use of public land, and administration decentralisation.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered concluding remarks at the hearing session, which, he said, took place in a democratic and candid manner over the past two and a half days.
The legislators are scheduled to debate the investment plans of Belt Road 4 in Hanoi, Belt Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, and the first phase of Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway projects on June 10.
They will look into a resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies in the coastal central province of Khanh Hoa./.