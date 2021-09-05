Business Bloomberg hails Vietnams as hotspot for branded residence The US’s Bloomberg has hailed Vietnam as a growth hotspot for branded residences in Asia in its recent article.

Business Vietnam scores high in employee experience A study has found that Vietnamese small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) scored an average of 92 percent in employee experience, 8 percent higher than other countries in the region.

Business Vietnam’s investment shifting could boost economic resilience Phyllis Papadavid, Head of Research and Advisory at Asia House, a consulting organisation based in London, the United Kingdom, in her research, pointed out that Vietnam should promote investment to revive its economy and strengthen its ability to respond to new risks despite its success in dealing with a crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced at chili fest in Italy Vietnamese agricultural products have been introduced at the 10th Chili Pepper Festival, one of the most awaited culinary fests in a year that is taking place in Italian central city of Rieti from September 1-5.