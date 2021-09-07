Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND/USD on September 9, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam's coffee exports to UK drop in H1 Vietnam’s coffee exports to the UK market have decreased significantly as its products fail to meet stricter requirements in terms of quality and consumption trends of British people, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vinamilk represents ASEAN in Top Valuable Global Brands in 2021 With a brand value of 2.4 billion USD, Vinamilk is the only representative of Southeast Asia to be listed in four global rankings on the world’s most valuable and strongest brands in 2021.