Business Much room for Vietnam’s coffee export to Japan: newspaper Vietnam is believed to have much room for exporting coffee to Japan, whose hot coffee market is forecast to grow 4.2 percent during 2020 - 2025, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Environment Measures sought to facilitate offshore wind power development The Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to promote the development of offshore wind power in Vietnam.

Business RoK resumes exhibitions, fairs in Vietnam after nearly three years The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s International Trade Association (KITA) and the Seoul-based Convention and Exhibition Centre (COEX) have said they will resume overseas exhibitions after an almost-three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.