Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Bac Giang’s industrial parks Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.

Society National week launched to raise public awareness about tobacco harm A national no-tobacco week is being held from May 25 to 31 in response to World No Tobacco Day 2021, with a view to raising public awareness about the harmful effects of smoking.

Society VBS marks Buddha’s birthday in scaled-down ceremony The Vietnam Buddhist Shangha (VBS) celebrated Buddha’s 2565th birthday in a scaled-down ceremony in Hanoi on May 26 amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the northern region.

Society Three defendants jailed for organising illegal border crossing The People’s Court in the northern border province of Cao Bang sentenced three men to prison with terms ranging from four to five years on the charge of “organising illegal exit” at a trial on May 26.​