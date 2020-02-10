Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND/USD on February 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 7).

Business VPBank named in global 300 most valuable banking brands The Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) jumped 81 spots to rank 280th in the Brand Finance Banking 500 announced early this month which featured the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.

Business Shopee is top-ranked e-commerce platform in Buzz Rankings Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has come out on top as the most positively discussed e-commerce platform in Vietnam.

Business Customs clearance resumed at Lao Cai border gate Competent forces of Vietnam and China on February 8 resumed customs clearance for exports and imports at Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai.