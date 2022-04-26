Business Under-4-percent inflation rate tough to complete: Experts Vietnam is likely to complete its target of 6.5 percent in economic growth for 2022, but the goal of keeping the inflation rate under 4 percent is tough, according to Assoc. Dr. To Trung Thanh from the National Economics University (NEU).

Business Business matching webinar on seafood products with EU held The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade coordinated with Trade Offices and Embassies of Vietnam in EU member states to host the Vietnam – the EU Business Matching Webinar on Seafood Products 2022 on April 25 – 26.

Business Vietnam strives for export growth rate of 5-6 percent in 2021-30 Vietnam has set a goal of achieving an average export growth rate of 6-7 percent in the 2021-30 period, following the Government's strategy on import and export released recently.

Business New policies being considered for electric cars Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to study policies to promote the development of the domestic automobile industry, in line with the growing global trend towards electric cars.