Business Public awareness programme broadened to battle illegal fishing Besides strict administrative measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, authorities in coastal provinces and cities in Vietnam have begun communication programmes to raise awareness for fishermen to curb the issue.

Business Vietnam faces huge inflationary pressure in 2023: expert The demand-pull and cost-push inflation will put pressure on the country's efforts to control inflation amid surging demand and strengthening of the US dollar which yields increased import prices.

Business Agro-fishery exports rosy after China’s reopening Vietnamese exporters have pinned high hopes on exports to China growing after the country - a key market for Vietnam’s agro-fishery products - fully resumed trade activities at five border gates in Lang Son province from January 28.

Business Vietnam’s airports serve more than 9.8 million passengers in January Airports across Vietnam handled more than 9.8 million passengers in January, an increase of 13.8% compared to the previous month, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).