Business Industrial property sector optimistic The industrial real estate sector is considered a bright spot this year, and property businesses with industrial parks are expected to benefit from increased demand and rental prices.

Business Hanoi to speed up construction of Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans and a delegation of the EC inspected the construction site of the Nhon-Hanoi Station section of the Hanoi urban metro project on February 19.

Business Samsung Electronics not to move manufacturing base to RoK Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it has relocated two smartphone production lines of its business partners from Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province to its Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang province of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Computer, electronic product exports could soon reach 60 billion USD Exports of computers, electronic products and components hit 50.82 billion USD last year, putting it in second position in the group of key export products.