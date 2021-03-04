Making deposits online has become common due to its convenience, higher interest rates, and safety amid the pandemic.

Several banks have also offered lucky money or gifts to customers opening deposit accounts after the Tet holiday.

Many banks have introduced promotional programmes for their online customers.

For short term deposit of 1-3 months, interest rates range from 2.35 to 3.8 percent per annum, and from 4.6 to 6.8 percent for terms of 6 to 12 months.

Many banks have revealed that declining deposit rates will create the conditions for banks to cut loan interest rates, helping people and businesses overcome the financial pinch, and they can switch to longer term deposits to enjoy higher interest rates./.

VNA