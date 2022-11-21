Business Vietnam strengthens economic relations with partners In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic being largely brought under control, most countries around the world are gradually reopening, including Vietnam. The country has made enormous efforts to strengthen economic, trade, and diplomatic activities and cooperation with other countries and territories.

Business Vietnam to promote exports through e-commerce channels Vietnam will promote the use of e-commerce channels to expand export markets and enable enterprises to participate in foreign distribution networks.

Business Binh Dinh province seeks more investment from Germany The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province and the German Industry and Commerce Delegation in Vietnam held a conference on November 21 to promote the European country’s investment in the central locality.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan met with Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina in Phnom Penh on November 21 on the occasion of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Cambodia.