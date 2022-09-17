Business Liechtenstein vows to encourage businesses to invest in Vietnam Liechtenstein wishes to promote cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, especially Vietnam, which is a destination for many foreign businesses and investors, to promote the potential and strengths of each country, Hereditary Prince Alois of the Principality of Liechtenstein told Vietnamese Ambassador Phung The Long.

Business Bright outlook for economy despite challenges Vietnam’s economy has a positive outlook for 2022 despite the emergence of Omicron sub-variants, global geopolitical tensions and mounting input costs, according to Nguyen Quoc Viet, deputy head of the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research.

Business Foreign business representatives recommend solutions to promote Vietnam's development Representatives from foreign-invested businesses and business associations frankly pointed out shortcomings and obstacles, and proposed solutions to promote development in Vietnam at a hybrid meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 17.

Business Ministry proposes fee reductions to support transport sector The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is drafting a proposal to reduce fees by 20 to 50% for four transport types to help the sector recover.