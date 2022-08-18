Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on August 18, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Quang Ninh revives OCOP product promotion to boost post-pandemic recovery The northern province of Quang Ninh now has more than 500 products developed by 189 companies, cooperatives and production facilities under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, local data shows.

Business Ministry extends time of anti-dumping investigation on tables, chairs The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.