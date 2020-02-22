Banks speed recruitment to meet expansion plans
SHB has announced a plan to find candidates for 120 new positions in its transaction offices nationwide.(Photo SHB)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Many banks have announced the recruitment of a large number of personnel to meet business expansion plans in 2020.
After recruiting more than 800 staff late last year, Sai Gon Thuon gTin Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Sacombank) announced plans to continue recruiting hundreds of new workers for offices and branches nationwide.
The positions to be filled are for individual and corporate customer relationship employees, consultants and tellers.
Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) also announced a plan to find candidates for 120 new positions in its offices nationwide in its first recruitment drive this year, also mainly for customer relationship, consultant and teller positions.
Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) has followed suit, recruiting for hundreds of positions in Hanoi and HCM City. Applications for two positions of individual clients and tellers would be accepted until the end of this month.
Other banks such as Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) are also carrying out large recruitment campaigns.
Agribank expects to recruit 700 to 900 personnel nationwide at the end of March.
The latest survey of the banking industry’s business trends released by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Department of Forecasting and Statistics earlier this year showed the recruitment demand of banks in 2020 was high.
Specifically, though 58.3 percent of banks said that they had increased labour in the last quarter of last year, 23.3 percent of banks stated that there was still a shortage.
With that demand, along with the expansion of business activities in 2020, up to 55.3 percent of credit institutions planned to continue recruiting more employees in the first quarter of this year and 73.8 percent of credit institutions expected to increase the number of employees throughout the year.
Last year’s data also showed the total staff of 20 banks increased by nearly 7,000 people, up more than 3.7 percent from the end of 2018.
The two banks that recruited the most workers last year were Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) with 1,746 people and Vietcombank with 1,696 people./.