Business Vietnamese rice exporters expect higher prices With India’s recent rice export restrictions, Vietnamese exporters expect to increase shipments and hike prices, industry insiders have said.

Business Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 to be held from October 12-14 Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Show (VietStock) Expo & Forum will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from October 12-14.

Business Vietnamese firms advised to capitalise on exports to Canada Canada wants to diversify supply sources to avoid disruption in supply chains, and is interested in supply sources in Vietnam amidst complicated developments in the world situation, the Vietnamese Trade Office in Canada said, advising Vietnamese businesses to optimise their advantages to boost their exports to Canada.

Business Nearly 300 technological brands introduced at NEPCON Vietnam 2022 The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) kicked off in Hanoi on September 14, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.