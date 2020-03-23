Business ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Business Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

Business Reference exchange rate up for 7th consecutive day, rates at banks surge The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,259 VND per USD on March 23, up 7 VND from the last working day of previous week, and the seventh consecutive upward adjustment.