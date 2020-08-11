Business Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on August 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Phu Quoc promotes eco-agriculture in combination with tourism Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang has invested in eco-agriculture in combination with services and tourism, aiming to create more tourism products by 2025, with a vision towards 2030.

Business Fruit and vegetable exports down over 12 percent in first seven months Vietnam earned nearly 2 billion USD from fruit and vegetable exports in the first seven months of this year, down 12.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).