Business Khanh Hoa posts 308-million-USD trade surplus in first half The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa enjoyed a trade surplus of 308 million USD in the first half of 2022.

Business Quang Ninh makes progress in removing EC fishing "yellow card" The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has made significant progress in accomplishing recommendations by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, as part of its efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business Vietnam - Canada Joint Economic Committee holds first meeting Vietnam and Canada held the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in Vancouver on July 6 with a view to helping lift bilateral economic ties to a new level and intensify the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.

Business Vietnam strengthens economic ties with Italy Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has pointed out five reasons that Italian enterprises should invest and do business in Vietnam.