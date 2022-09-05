Business Mekong Delta province targets 980 million USD from tra fish exports The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap expects to earn over 980 million USD from tra fish exports by 2025, according to a provincial development plan.

Business Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers in over 9 months The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.

Business Petrol prices down slightly Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made on September 5 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.