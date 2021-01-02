Business 13,000 Ford Rangers sold in 2020 Despite many challenges caused by COVID-19, the Ford Ranger model continues to be one among the best-selling pickups in the country with over 13,000 units sold in 2020.

Business EVN to digitalise all facilities on transmission lines by 2022 The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is planning to have all equipment on transmission lines and 80 percent of 110 kV circuit facilities digitalised from now to 2022.

Business Vietsovpetro eyes close to 3 mln tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021 The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro sets to exploit nearly 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent and condensate in 2021, according to Director General Nguyen Quynh Lam.

Business M&A scaled down in 2020 but some deals stand out The year 2020 marked a rough year for the global finance and equity markets as the COVID-19 pandemic scaled down the global economy and discouraged investors to execute their M&A deals as planned.