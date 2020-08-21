Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on August 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,210 VND per USD on August 21, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business RoK, Can Tho seek stronger economic ties Leaders of Can Tho and Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on August 20 to discuss future cooperation between in the Mekong Delta city and the RoK.

Business Foreign firms optimistic about Vietnam’s economic recovery Foreign corporate executives remain optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects despite the new COVID-19 outbreak that prompted the imposition of social distancing in some localities, especially in the central city of Da Nang.