Bat Trang porcelain lamps
Being made from the best type of soil, porcelain lamps are a special product of the Bat Trang pottery village in Gia Lam district in Hanoi.
A factory specialising in manufacturing porcelain lamps in Bat Trang, Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Clays after being processed by machinery will be transferred to craftsmen to make them complete products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cutting and polishing the light base (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Decorative patterns on lamps are mainly inspired by Vietnamese countryside landscapes (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It takes about 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete a work depending on the experience of the craftsman (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Porcelain lamps are eye-catching through the deft hands of artisans (Photo: VNP/VNA)