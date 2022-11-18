Bat Trang producing World Cup trophies for fans
With preparations having begun in September, the Nhat Nga ceramic workshop in Bat Trang village in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district has produced more than 5,000 World Cup trophies made from gypsum. (Photo: Vietnam+)
“We have received more than 1,000 orders from cities and provinces around the country. Compared to World Cups held in the summer, the atmosphere this year is less exciting,” said Mr. Vuong Hong Nhat, owner of the Nhat Nga ceramic workshop. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Owners of production facilities in Bat Trang village expect that the trophies will be spiritual gifts accompanying fans’ passion during this year’s World Cup. (Photo: Vietnam+)
“Every day, we produce about 100 trophies. Prices are from 100,000-150,000 VND, depending on the size. A raw model for customers to buy and colour themselves is from 25,000 to 40,000 VND,” said Mr. Tran Duc Hai, owner of the Hai Tuyet workshop. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Mr. Tran Duc Hai’s Hai Tuyet workshop is busy making trophies for fans. (Photo: Vietnam+)