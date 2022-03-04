Bauhinia flowers blooming on hillsides and street corners in Son La
On hills and roads around Son La province, ban (bauhinia) flowers have begun to bloom. As well as majestic mountain scenery, visitors can also immerse themselves in the pure white and rustic beauty of the flowers.
-
Ban flowers usually start to bloom from around mid February to March. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers are planted on roads and street corners in February, and white flowers begin to bloom. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers blooming along National Highway No 6 in Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers are a product of northwestern mountains and forests. (Photo: VNA)
-
When in full bloom, ban flowers have a soft white colour. (Photo: VNA)
-
When in full bloom, ban flowers have a soft white colour. (Photo: VNA)