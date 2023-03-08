Bayer announces landmark training and education agreement with pharmacies
Representatives of Bayer and pharmacies at a signing ceremony. The agreements that Bayer signed with pharmacies aim to promote health-care service and meet the health-care service demand of Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Global leader in health care and nutrition Bayer Vietnam recently announced new agreements with two large Vietnamese retail pharmacies, Pharmacity and FPT Long Chau, to enhance the contribution of pharmacists to public healthcare and strengthen the services the companies provide their customers.
Specifically, within the framework of this agreement, Bayer and the two companies will cooperate in providing training for the pharmacies’ team of pharmacists on efficient approaches and consultation skills to improve patient outcomes and advance consumers’ everyday health.
In addition, Bayer and each company will jointly implement various community-based education programmes on disease awareness and treatment as well as promote self-care practices through both digital and in-store platforms across pharmacies’ nationwide branch network.
A wide range of topics will be covered in these programmes, including proper use of daily health solutions in the areas of dermatology, nutritional supplements, digestive health and allergy care; prevention and treatment of chronic diseases; taking better care of women’s health, from modern contraception methods and treatment options for a range of gynecological indications to nutrition for pre-conception and pregnancy.
Important areas of cooperation among the parties also include their joint effort to ensure stable and quality supply of innovative medicines and daily healthcare solutions across distribution system of drugstore chains to satisfy the pharmaceutical and healthcare needs of the Vietnamese people.
Ingo Brandenburg, managing director of Bayer Vietnam, shared: “At Bayer, we are working towards the future of “Health for All, Hunger for None”. To realise this ambitious vision, we foster and value collaboration with like-minded partners who share our same goal and mission of enhancing quality and widening access to healthcare for everyone. The partnership with Vietnam’s renowned pharmacy retail chains will definitely enable all of us to extend our reach and impact in advancing personal and patient health, reinforcing our corporate strategy of patient-and-consumer-centricity.”
As a global leader in health care and nutrition, Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life through a comprehensive approach from well-care to sick-care, including cardiology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and women’s health. The company welcomes different forms of collaboration to deliver better solutions and benefit its patients and customers, with the focus on empowering women and addressing their individual health-related needs, from questions regarding their menstrual cycle, hormonal acne, birth control, pregnancy nutrition and menopause to problems with painful menstruation and endometriosis.
In the areas of dermatology, nutritional supplements and digestion, Bayer has been teaming up with various partners to provide helpful information and learning tools to support appropriate self-care, empowering the transformation of everyday health for customers./.