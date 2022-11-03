Bayer helps enhance knowledge of stroke prevention, treatment
Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Huy Thang, Chairman of the HCM City Stroke Association, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The latest updates and best practices in stroke treatment and strategies for preventing the condition were discussed at the Scientific Symposium on Stroke organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Association.
Held to mark World Stroke Day, it attracted the participation of seven top international experts and more than 500 local doctors and healthcare professionals.
Stroke is a devastating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. In Vietnam, more than 200,000 people suffer from it every year.
It happens when blood supply to a part of the brain is cut off. Without rapid intervention, brain cells are damaged and, in the worst-case scenario, can even die, affecting the functions controlled by that area. This could result in severe mobility impairments, paralysis, permanent loss of speech or vision, or even death.
Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Huy Thang, chairman of the association, said: “Stroke is becoming the most common cause of death, ahead of cardiovascular diseases, in many countries including China and Vietnam. Fortunately, it is to some extent preventable by closely monitoring health risk factors; managing blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol in a healthy range; having a healthy diet and lifestyle; and especially receiving necessary treatment if atrial fibrillation is detected.
“It is important for doctors and patients to discuss all available treatment options to ensure the patient receives the best medication. Once these factors are controlled, the risk of stroke can be reduced significantly.”
Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm characterised by rapid and irregular beating of the atria. It can lead to blood clots and if a clot breaks off, enters the bloodstream and lodges in an artery leading to the brain, a stroke results. Patients with AF face a five-fold increase in the risk of a stroke compared with those without AF.
There is no cure now for atrial fibrillation, but there are several approaches that can slow or prevent symptoms, making it easier for patients to manage the condition. Various drugs have been developed to inhibit clot formation in patients with AF, thus reducing embolic complications from the disease including stroke.
As a leading global life sciences company, Bayer is constantly researching and developing innovative medications and new therapeutic approaches that help make a difference to people’s lives.
In thrombosis management, the company has developed the first direct oral Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening blood clots.
Ingo Brandenberg, general director of Bayer Vietnam, said: “At Bayer, we are proud of our heritage in providing new treatment options for patients suffering from heart and blood conditions. Aiming to reduce the burden that stroke poses to families, community and society, Bayer is working in collaboration with leading scientific, academic and industry partners to improve our understanding of cardiovascular diseases and find innovative approaches for patients.
“In addition, we call for the active participation of patients and their families in stroke prevention and treatment as it is a key factor in improving patient and treatment outcomes.”
Understanding that many diseases and their often life-threatening consequences could be avoided by effective preventive measures and timely treatment, Bayer strives to raise public awareness and drives action on stroke through a wide range of activities worldwide.
In 2021 it joined forces with the Vietnam Administration Medical Service to develop a digital multi-platform portal named Stroke which includes a website, fanpage and Youtube channel to provide the community with educational and scientifically accurate information about causes and symptoms of stroke, treatment and prevention by lifestyle changes and treatment compliance.
World Stroke Day is marked on October 29 every year.
It was established by the WSO and provides a global platform for the stroke community to increase awareness and drive action on stroke episodes around the world.
With continued focus on the importance of knowing the signs of stroke and the power of saving #PreciousTime, the 2022 World Stroke Day will build on the momentum of last year’s ‘Minutes Can Save Lives’ campaign./.