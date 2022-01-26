Luigi Isabelo Dejos, head of the Consumer Health Division at Bayer Vietnam believes that Elevit is a good choice for the first 1,000 days of a person’s life. Photo courtesy of Bayer Vietnam

HCM City (VNA) - Bayer Vietnam has officially launched the latest prenatal multivitamin made in France for women who are planning for pregnancy, as well as who are pregnant, and breastfeeding.



Elevit will help mothers meet their increased nutritional needs before, during and after pregnancy to provide the best start in life for their babies from their first 1,000 days, ensuring a healthy pregnancy. The product is a demonstration of Bayer’s commitment to raising awareness and improving women's reproductive health in Vietnam.



Pregnancy: an amazing journey

The first 1,000 days between conception to the baby’s second birthday offers a critical window to set the foundation for optimum lifelong health and development. Nutrition, in particular, is extremely important for healthy fetal development. Insufficient micronutrient intake may increase risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes and thereby, significantly impact the future well-being of a child.

During pregnancy and lactation, micronutrient requirements increase up to 185%. However, many women have difficulties meeting nutritional needs even before entering this first 1,000 day window. Development begins even before most women discover they are pregnant, and that’s why at least one month before conception can be considered an ideal time to start taking prenatal multivitamins for a healthy pregnancy.

Understanding the importance of nutrition during this critical time, Bayer Vietnam has released Elevit, a pre-conception and pregnancy multivitamin imported directly from France.



Elevit supports healthy pregnancy

Beginning before birth, the first 1,000 days of a person’s life are a period of remarkable brain, height, bones and eye growth and development. This period requires high vitamin and mineral requirements to respond to the fast development of the body. Elevit has been carefully developed to help women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, or breastfeeding address their increased nutritional needs.

Associate Professor Doctor Vu Thi Nhung, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Obstetrics and Gynecology Association shares the importance of nutrition for healthy fetal development. Photo courtesy of Bayer Vietnam

Associate Professor Doctor Vu Thi Nhung, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Obstetrics and Gynecology Association, said: “Nutrition is the first factor that every future mothers and fathers should be think about when they plan to have a baby. Multiple micronutrient supplementation plays an important role for a healthy pregnancy”.

With the launch of Elevit, Bayer continues to prove that the organization will never stop striving to increase awareness and improve Vietnamese women’s healthcare, happiness, and quality of life.

Luigi Isabelo Dejos, head of the Consumer Health Division at Bayer Vietnam, said: “Our goal at Bayer is to help Vietnamese women easily gain access to healthcare products, especially pregnancy products which are not readily available in the market.”



“We believe that Elevit is a good choice that help mothers meet these nutritional needs. With the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Obstetrics and Gynecology Association, we aim to enhance the reproductive healthcare system and to benefit Vietnamese women's health overall,” he said, adding the product is not a medicine and cannot be used instead of medical treatments.



Elevit was introduced via a Zoom webinar with the participation of more than 1,000 pharmacists, doctors, media, and celebrities. Prominent among guests at the launch were Associate Professor Doctor Vu Thi Nhung, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Obstetrics and Gynecology Association; Professor Doctor Le Quang Thanh, director of Tu Du Hospital and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics (VAGO); MC Oc Thanh Van; and brand ambassadors Van Anh and Tu Vi. The event also saw the participation of more than 1,000 pharmacists and doctors.

Aside from physical well-being, Bayer Vietnam also cares about the emotional wellbeing of mothers. This is demonstrated through an emotional music video performed by Thuy Chi, portraying the sacredness of pregnancy, the birth of an angel, and the companionship of Elevit that helps mothers to have a healthy pregnancy so they can care for their children with love. The music video stars the celebrity couple Van Anh and Tu Vi, who are also Elevit brand ambassadors.

Artists Van Anh and Tu Vi - brand ambassadors of Elevit Vietnam, share their experiences about the amazing pregnancy journey. Photo courtesy of Bayer Vietnam

“Van Anh and Tu Vi are honored to be Elevit brand ambassadors and to accompany the brand on this journey of bettering the reproductive health of Vietnamese women. During my pregnancy period, I chose Elevit because I fully trust the brand. Being a mother is a sacred thing, and I feel extremely lucky to have had Elevit accompany me on this journey,” shared Tu Vi.