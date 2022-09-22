Business 10,000 Mekong Delta households benefit from German-funded rice value chain project Around 10,000 households in the Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang, Dong Thap and Bac Lieu and Can Tho city have received training on the adoption of sustainable rice-farming practices and rice quality improvement, as part of a project underway since 2018, heard a conference on September 21.

Business Mercedes-Benz to assemble famous sport sedan in Vietnam AMG C43, a famous sport sedan model of Mercedes-Benz, will be assembled in Vietnam in the time ahead, according to Mercedes-Benz Vietnam Director-General Bradley Kelly.

Business Deputy PM orders prompt completion of planning for Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked ministries, sectors and relevant localities to coordinate closely to reach consensus on the location and total expanded areas of the Noi Bai International Airport in the suburbs of Hanoi.

Business Global investment shift to benefit Vietnam: conference Global investors are planning to restructure their investment flows, a move predicted to take place strongly from now to 2023 and create opportunities for Vietnam, heard a conference on September 21.