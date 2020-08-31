Medical gloves, protective face shields, and face masks are always available in this shop. Recognising that customer safety means staff safety, staff pay particular attention to keeping the shop clean and ensuring social distancing is practiced.

Social distancing between customers is also among the measures the shop has introduced to attract customers. Though this reduces customer numbers and so turnover, many shops have adopted the measure to ensure the safety of all.

As a strict beauty regimen is important for many, even during a pandemic, customers need to find reputable beauty service providers so they can be protected while still being pampered./.

VNA