Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark
-
Ta Dung lake in Dak Som commune, Dak G’Long district, Dak Nong province, is dubbed as ‘Ha Long Bay of the Highlands’ (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Nam Nung Nature Reserve spreads over seven communes in three districts of Dak Nong province, namely Dak G’long, Dak Song and Krong No (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Old tea forest in Nam Nung Nature Reserve which spreads over seven communes in three districts of Dak Nong province, namely Dak G’long, Dak Song and Krong No (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Truot waterfall, a natural beauty destination in Ta Dung National Park (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Thieng Nung Waterfall in Dak Nia commune, Gia Nghia town, Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Bang Mo volcano, Ea T’ling town, Cu Jut district, Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Nam Gle volcano, Thuan An commune, Dak Mil district, Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)
-
C7 crater cave, Dak Nong Geological Park (Photo posted by VNA)
-
C1 volcanic cave, Dak Nong Geological Park (Photo posted by VNA)
-
A gong performance by the M’Nong people, the oldest indigenous people in Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Iun Jong Festival, also known as the friendship ceremony of the Ma people, an indigenous people living in Dak Nong province (Photo posted by VNA)
-
Dak Nong Geopark is the third UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in Vietnam after Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang province, both in northern Vietnam. ( Photo: VNA)
-
(Photo posted by VNA)
-
( Photo: VNA)