Beauty of over 500-year-old tiled-roof bridge in Nam Dinh
The tiled-roof Luong Market Bridge in Hai Anh commune in Hai Hau district is among the most ancient and famous covered bridges in the northern province of Nam Dinh, dating back more than 500 years. It was erected late in the 15th century in an architectural style that features a house on top. It is popular among visitors, especially young people.
The bridge’s structure resembles a dragon. In the summer, it is adorned with blooming flamboyant trees. (Photo: VNA)
The bridge crosses the river in Hai Anh commune of Hai Hau district. (Photo: VNA)
Luong Market Bridge boasts a unique design. (Photo: VNA)
The tiled-roof bridge resembles a flying dragon. (Photo: VNA)
Its interior comprises 66 ironwood beams linked together. (Photo: VNA)