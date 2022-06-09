Beauty of over 500-year-old tiled-roof bridge in Nam Dinh

The tiled-roof Luong Market Bridge in Hai Anh commune in Hai Hau district is among the most ancient and famous covered bridges in the northern province of Nam Dinh, dating back more than 500 years. It was erected late in the 15th century in an architectural style that features a house on top. It is popular among visitors, especially young people.