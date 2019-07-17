Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 17:51:35

Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume

The beauty of Ta Oi ethnic’s costume is linked with their traditional craft ‘zeng’. Zeng is a type of brocade of Ta Oi people in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.

