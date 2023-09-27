Beauty of Vietnamese culture imbued in art lanterns
Made from “do” (poonah) paper and bamboo, combined with images from Hang Trong and Dong Ho folk paintings, lanterns made in the Magic of Colour (MOC) project create a cosy, brilliant space.
The Magic of Colour project begins to make folk painting lanterns in 2020. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The lantern frames come in various designs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Images used on the lanterns are designed as graphic drawings. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each image selected is meticulously drawn. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A lantern with the theme “Lion Dance” in a Hang Trong painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)