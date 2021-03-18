Beauty of young rice terraces in Lai Chau
Terraced fields in mountainous border villages in Muong Te district, Lai Chau province, are in the young rice season, with the vast green space creating a stunning view.
Terraced rice fields in mountainous Muong Te border district of Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)
Lai Chau province boasts beautiful terraces (Photo: VNA)
Terraced rice fields create a mosaic picture on the ground (Photo: VNA)
Rice terraces in Muong Te district create a stunning picture when viewed from above (Photo: VNA)
The masterpiece is made by skillful hands of the local ethnic minority people. (Photo: VNA)