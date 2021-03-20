Culture - Sports Vietnamese film about climate change available to rent online The latest film by Vietnamese famed director Nguyen Vo Nghiem Minh is available to rent on vimeo.com, giving film fans a chance to indulge in the work of the renowned director.

Culture - Sports Vinh Thinh conical hat making village The Vinh Thinh conical hat making village in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district has a history of hundreds of years. It was recognised as Hanoi's Traditional Craft Village by the municipal People’s Committee in 2020. Not only being consumed in domestic market, the village's hats have also been exported.