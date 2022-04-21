Beauty queens pose on the catwalk of the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest
The first night of the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest took place in the northern province of Thai Nguyen and featured beauty pageant winners and runners-up. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Opening the Savour Des Paris collection by designer Le Ngoc Lam, runner-up Tuong San wore a sweet pink cocktail dress. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Endless beauty collection from designer Tung Vu. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Designs in the Endless beauty collection from designer Tung Vu. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Runner-up Ngoc Thao graced the catwalk in a design featuring a daring cut-out from the Perfume collection by designer Nguyen Minh Tuan. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Designs in the Perfume collection from designer Nguyen Minh Tuan. (Photo: Vietnam+)
In a classic and romantic space, the fashion show left a sweet aftertaste filled with gorgeous pink shadows. (Photo: Vietnam+)