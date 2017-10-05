The Becamex – Binh Phuoc industrial and urban complex in southern Binh Phuoc province attracted 40 million USD in the first nine months of 2017 and expects to draw in 5 billion USD in investment in the coming time (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The Becamex – Binh Phuoc industrial and urban complex in southern Binh Phuoc province attracted 40 million USD in the first nine months of 2017 and expects to draw in 5 billion USD in investment in the coming time.



According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tram, Binh Phuoc has been working to lure more investors to Becamex – Binh Phuoc, the province’s largest industrial and urban zone as the complex is seen as the main engine driving the local industrialisation in the next few years.



The infrastructure development of the 4,600-hectare complex is in the finishing process, General Director of Becamex – Binh Phuoc SJC Nguyen Thanh Nha said, adding that Leoch Super Power Co., Ltd and Leoch Battery Co., Ltd from Hong Kong (China) have landed in the complex with the total investment of 40 million USD.



The Becamex – Binh Duong Complex includes a 4.5-hectare industrial park and a residential area, stretching across over 2.18 hectares, in Chon Thanh district. It has been constructed at a total cost of over 21.2 trillion VND (over 935 million USD).-VNA