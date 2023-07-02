Business French firms eye maritime economic cooperation with Vietnam A seminar on boosting economic cooperation between French enterprises and Vietnam was held in Lorient city of the Bretagne region on June 30 by the Chamber of Commerce of Industry (CCI) of Morbihan province with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and Ministry of Trade and Investment Planning in France as well as local businesses.

Business Index of industrial production up 0.44% in six months The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first half of 2023 grew by only 0.44% compared to the same period last year due to decreasing orders, falling demand and rising input costs, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam remains biggest rice provider of Philippines Vietnam remained the biggest rice provider of the Philippines in the first five months of this year with turnover of 772.4 USD million, surging 31.1% year-on-year.

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports likely to post positive growth from Q4 The export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be equivalent to the figure in the same period last year, and is likely to see positive growth in the fourth quarter, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.