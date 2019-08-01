Conductor Le Phi Phi (Source: VNA)

– A concert themed “A night of Beethoven” will be held at Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Opera House on August 3 under the baton of conductor Le Phi Phi.The concert’s main item will be Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano. But this will be preceded, not as previously announced by Beethoven’s fourth symphony, but by an exciting line-up of traditional Japanese drums from the Ryuko Mirai Drum Ensemble.The solo violin part will be played by Nguyen Huu Nguyen, the cello by Emma Savouret, and the piano by Ho Dac Thuy Hoang.The concert will end with the symphonic poem “Thanh dong To quoc” by the popular composer and song-writer Hoang Van (1930-2018).Tickets for the event are from 300,000 VND to 650,000 VND, with a special price of 80,000 VND for students. The concert begins at 8 p.m. - VNA