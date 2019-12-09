Politics National Assembly issues resolution approving border-related treaties The National Assembly has issued Resolution 98/2019/QH14 approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics NA Chairwoman pays official visit to Russia NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Russia for an official visit at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin.

Politics NA leader meets Vietnamese community in Tatarstan National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the Vietnamese community in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, at the House of Peoples’ Friendship on December 8 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Tanzania aim to forge cooperation across spheres Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, has suggested orientations and measures to promote traditional solidarity between the CPV and the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania (CCM) as well as between the two countries.