Belarus leaders look forward to visit by Vietnam’s top legislator: Ambassador
Leaders of Belarus are looking forward to an official visit of Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan slated for December 12-14, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Pham Hai.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
The ambassador said the Belarus side hopes to discuss with the Vietnamese NA leader bilateral ties in various fields, from politics-diplomacy, economy-trade to defence-security and parliamentary partnership, focusing on directions for cooperation in the time ahead.
NA Chairwoman Ngan is expected to meet with the President, the Prime Minister of Belarus, and hold talks with the heads of the two chambers of the Belarusian National Assembly.
Ambassador Hai highlighted the strong development of Vietnam-Belarus ties over recent years. The exchange of mutual visits has created a strong driver for bilateral cooperation across the fields. Two-way trade in the first nine months of 2019 posted an 80.1 percent increase from the same period last year to 153.4 million USD, and is expected to reach 200 million USD for the entire year.
He said the Vietnamese top legislator’s visit is hoped to outline the orientation and specific measures to bring about new developments in the bilateral partnership in all aspects./.