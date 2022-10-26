Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Consul General of Belarus in HCM City Ruslan Varankou. (Photo:https://www.sggp.org.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 25 hosted receptions for Consuls General of Belarus and Switzerland in HCM City Ruslan Varankou and Werner Bardill.



At the meeting with Varankou, Nen said he hoped the diplomat will make contributions to further strengthening relations between Belarus and Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City and localities of Belarus.



The official spoke highly of the opening of the Belarusian Consulate General in HCM City, saying that there is great potential for the two countries to expand their economic ties.



He thanked Belarus for sharing and providing support for Vietnam to overcome difficulties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing his belief that the cooperation relationship between the two countries will be stronger in the future.



For his part, Varankou said Belarus always attaches importance to maintaining and developing fine relations with Vietnam, noting that the Belarusian Consulate General will work to promote relations between Belarusian localities with HCM City, as well as cooperation between the two countries.



Regarding the Belarusian Prime Minister's planned visit to Vietnam later this year, the diplomat said the trip, which will be accompanied by many Belarusian economists and investors, is expected to create new impetus and potential for the bilateral relations.

Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Consul General of Switzerland in HCM City Werner Bardill. (Photo: https://www.sggp.org.vn/)

Meeting with Bardill, Nen said HCM City wishes to step up cooperation with Switzerland in the fields of finance, banking, construction of transport infrastructure, urban planning, and science and technology application in construction, adding that the city is preparing for upcoming strategic activities in these areas.



Bardill said the two main goals in his term are to strengthen economic cooperation and consular activities with HCM City, especially in economic, trade, culture and scientific cooperation.



He hoped HCM City's leaders will continue to create favourable conditions for Swiss businesses in the coming time./.